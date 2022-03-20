African languages are slowly taking their place in the sun

The next frontier of uplifting African languages is to transform them into languages of learning and teaching, writes education minister Angie Motshekga

It is pleasing to see that African languages are finally taking their place in the sun as a critical component in the educational sphere. In 2017, we implemented the incremental introduction of African languages programme. This is a priority programme to promote social cohesion in our society. Furthermore, it seeks to promote and develop previously marginalised official African languages as espoused in the provisions of the constitution and National Development Plan (NDP)...