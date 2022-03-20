×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

African languages are slowly taking their place in the sun

The next frontier of uplifting African languages is to transform them into languages of learning and teaching, writes education minister Angie Motshekga

20 March 2022 - 00:00 By Angie Motshekga

It is pleasing to see that African languages are finally taking their place in the sun as a critical component in the educational sphere. In 2017, we implemented the incremental introduction of African languages programme. This is a priority programme to promote social cohesion in our society. Furthermore, it seeks to promote and develop previously marginalised official African languages as espoused in the provisions of the constitution and National Development Plan (NDP)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Bathabile Dlamini must be stripped of all leadership positions Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | The delusions of turning on foreigners Opinion
  3. ZWELINZIMA VAVI | Taking care of business, rather than the people Opinion
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | Spoilt for choice, Ramaphosa looks to Zondo to do the heavy ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa's actions on Ukraine condemn SA to be left behind in a ... Opinion

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia