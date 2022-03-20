Dudula promotes disregard for human rights

Our late and beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu once said: “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.” His words may as well have fallen on cold, hard stones. On Monday, when we celebrate Human Rights Day, a march to protest against xenophobia has been prohibited on the grounds of safety. The march, organised by a coalition of groups concerned at rising anti-foreigner sentiment, drew threats from Operation Dudula, and police apparently could not guarantee the safety of marchers. ..