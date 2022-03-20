×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Dudula promotes disregard for human rights

20 March 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

Our late and beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu once said: “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.” His words may as well have fallen on cold, hard stones. On Monday, when we celebrate Human Rights Day, a march to protest against xenophobia has been prohibited on the grounds of safety. The march, organised by a coalition of groups concerned at rising anti-foreigner sentiment, drew threats from Operation Dudula, and police apparently could not guarantee the safety of marchers. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Bathabile Dlamini must be stripped of all leadership positions Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | The delusions of turning on foreigners Opinion
  3. ZWELINZIMA VAVI | Taking care of business, rather than the people Opinion
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | Spoilt for choice, Ramaphosa looks to Zondo to do the heavy ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Ramaphosa's actions on Ukraine condemn SA to be left behind in a ... Opinion

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia