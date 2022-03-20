Reform of the UN is a hopeless but necessary errand
The Security Council's structure makes it unsuitable as a vehicle for true international community — though it is still worth reforming, not ditching
20 March 2022 - 00:00
The world has a democracy problem. The engine room of its security policy, the UN Security Council, represents only five countries permanently, to the exclusion of the rest of the world. These countries — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — have a stranglehold on international security and together have been the single greatest obstacle to advances in the way of realising true international community...
