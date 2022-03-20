Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a more unpredictable world
SA has to pursue a foreign policy that is strategic to its own economic interests
20 March 2022 - 00:02
Russia’s wrong war with Ukraine is remaking the post-Cold War world, making redundant many global institutions established to keep international peace and forcing countries to prioritise energy security and increase military spending...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.