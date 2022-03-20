The war in Ukraine will have more of an impact on Africa than you think
As more people struggle to survive, continent needs to create mechanisms to reduce dependence on imports
20 March 2022 - 00:00
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been raging for almost three weeks. The 77-year reign of peace in Europe was shattered in the early hours of February 24 when Russian troops moved into Ukrainian territory dropping bombs on targeted sites...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.