How SANParks is turning nature into gold
New commercialisation strategy will increase tourism offerings
03 April 2022 - 00:00
As the economy slowly starts to rebuild after the pandemic, South African National Parks (SANParks) is making an effort to assist and encourage South Africans to invest in our diverse country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.