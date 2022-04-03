Parliamentary reform is crucial to SA's future after the 2024 elections
Without it, SA will be doomed to endless instability and political uncertainty
03 April 2022 - 00:00
When she is teaching our public service fellows at Futurelect about political systems, the separation of powers and the three arms of the South African government, my friend and colleague, Dr Sithembile Mbete, often bemoans the fact that SA and its leaders seem to believe that our country can be governed effectively with only two branches — the executive and the judiciary. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.