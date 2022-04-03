×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

The Presidential Investment Summit Debate

We need to face the reality of why investors are negative about SA

Ramaphosa's efforts to arrest the slide will likely be successful

03 April 2022 - 00:00 By Mamokete Lijane

In his comments at the SA Investment Conference last week, Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore made the point that SA was an attractive investment destination, and that one of the things that holds us back is an unjustifiably negative narrative. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OUMA RABAJI-RASETHABA | A breakthrough in the fight against state capture Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bathabile Dlamini must be stripped of all leadership positions Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Bonginkosi Madikizela & Co Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | 'Lux' had me washing my hands of hope for the youth Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Dudula promotes disregard for human rights Opinion

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails