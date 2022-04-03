Zondo will steady the judicial ship as it navigates these rough waters
The appointment of the new chief justice is a welcome sign — not least of presidential fortitude
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Raymond Zondo took over as chief justice of SA, and thus head of the judiciary, on Friday April 1. It is an occasion that perhaps deserves a sigh of relief, if not a little shimmy. Things are often so bad in this country that we tend to see as cause for celebration the few occasions when our rulers make fairly rational decisions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.