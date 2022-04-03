Zondo will steady the judicial ship as it navigates these rough waters

The appointment of the new chief justice is a welcome sign — not least of presidential fortitude

Raymond Zondo took over as chief justice of SA, and thus head of the judiciary, on Friday April 1. It is an occasion that perhaps deserves a sigh of relief, if not a little shimmy. Things are often so bad in this country that we tend to see as cause for celebration the few occasions when our rulers make fairly rational decisions...