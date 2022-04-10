Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us
We are giving moral succour to unspeakable and unprovoked violence
10 April 2022 - 00:02
There's just no way one can avoid the carnage and human suffering in Ukraine. It's live on television — the remorseless devastation of cities and neighbourhoods, dead bodies rotting in the streets or being thrown into mass graves like sacks of potatoes; and millions desperately fleeing a country that Vladimir Putin has decided to turn into a hell on earth. It's unreal. Unconscionable...
