Hitching our wagon to Putin and his monstrous war may yet come back to bite us

We are giving moral succour to unspeakable and unprovoked violence

There's just no way one can avoid the carnage and human suffering in Ukraine. It's live on television — the remorseless devastation of cities and neighbourhoods, dead bodies rotting in the streets or being thrown into mass graves like sacks of potatoes; and millions desperately fleeing a country that Vladimir Putin has decided to turn into a hell on earth. It's unreal. Unconscionable...