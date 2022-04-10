Using migration as a scapegoat for social ills will cost SA
There is clear correlation between migration and development, not just for migrants, but also for host communities
10 April 2022 - 00:00
A decade of economic mismanagement, and Covid-19, are direct causes of the unemployment rate of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, the highest since Stats SA started conducting the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in 2008...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.