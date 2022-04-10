×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Zimbabwe’s securocrat state renders elections pointless

10 April 2022 - 00:00 By IBBO MANDAZA and TONY REELER

For 22 years the only solution envisaged for the political crisis in Zimbabwe has been the resort to elections, with the forlorn hope that an internationally accepted election result would guarantee the legitimacy for the country to re-engage with the international community. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Of superheroes and the perils of the politics of difference Opinion
  2. POLO LETEKA-RADEBE | How does Absa keep getting transformation so wrong? Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril Ramaphosa has now consolidated his power in the party ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Dudula promotes disregard for human rights Opinion
  5. Solomon Mahlangu's spirit chose me to tell his story: 'Kalushi' filmmaker ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...