ANC learnt from Moscow how to lie about almost everything

Maskirovka, enthusiastically embraced by our leaders, is the old Soviet Union trick of pulling the wool over everyone's eyes

African liberation movements of the Left, such as the ANC, Algeria’s National Liberation Front and Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF, which have been intellectually influenced by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, all appear to have imbibed the Soviet strategy of maskirovka, a doctrine that makes deliberate deception, dishonesty and doing the opposite of what one says a policy in itself...