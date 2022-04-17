Can we afford to drop our Covid-19 guard? A cautionary note

Several untested assumptions about the virus may be informing the relaxation of measures to prevent the spread of the disease

After nearly two and a half years of living through the first global pandemic in close on a century, there is a pervasive sense that the worst is now over. Unlike the earlier stages of the pandemic, severe disease, hospitalisation nd death are indeed low in much of the world, despite high infection rates...