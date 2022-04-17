The floods prove SA needs a whole-society plan to cope with increasing climate crises
And relief funds must be protected from the sort of corruption seen in the PPE scandals
17 April 2022 - 00:00
My last memory of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal on the scale of the tragedy we have witnessed over the past week in Durban was in the spring of 1987...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.