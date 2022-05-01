Eskom-Scopa debacle highlights what we've known all along: ANC has been corrupt from day one

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, an up-and-coming IFP MP, has been beavering away in the bowels of parliament without hugging the headlines — until last Friday, when at a meeting of the standing committee on public accounts with Eskom's hierarchy, he told Busisiwe Mavuso, a board member, to behave herself or leave...