Eskom-Scopa debacle highlights what we've known all along: ANC has been corrupt from day one
01 May 2022 - 00:02
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, an up-and-coming IFP MP, has been beavering away in the bowels of parliament without hugging the headlines — until last Friday, when at a meeting of the standing committee on public accounts with Eskom's hierarchy, he told Busisiwe Mavuso, a board member, to behave herself or leave...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.