It is time to ditch SA’s failed land reform programme

Land restitution became the central point of focus, yet by its very nature it had no prospect of addressing wider land shortages

Five years ago I asked the then rural development & land reform minister how much the government had spent on the restitution of land since 1994 and was informed the amount was R60bn. I then asked how much of that had gone to landowners, they being a tiny commercial agricultural elite, and the answer was that the majority of it — more than 60% — had been paid to landowners...