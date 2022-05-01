It is time to ditch SA’s failed land reform programme
Land restitution became the central point of focus, yet by its very nature it had no prospect of addressing wider land shortages
01 May 2022 - 00:24
Five years ago I asked the then rural development & land reform minister how much the government had spent on the restitution of land since 1994 and was informed the amount was R60bn. I then asked how much of that had gone to landowners, they being a tiny commercial agricultural elite, and the answer was that the majority of it — more than 60% — had been paid to landowners...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.