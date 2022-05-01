Legal scholar’s work has an important land policy message

After nearly three decades of land reform, it is not possible to conclude in any definitive way that it has benefited the South African economy or society. For every new urban and peri-urban settlement, for every community and individual who had their land restored in a bid to redress the dispossessive, discriminatory laws, there is a “failed” farming project or a small farmer stuck in a remote area without hope of gaining a livelihood...