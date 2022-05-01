The spawn of SA's economic trajectory are these growing ghettos

For the elites who rule SA, poverty is a 'Darwinian shakeout' of an underperforming growth economy, with no consolation prizes for the weak. For the elite, this is normal. For the author, it is a façade.

On a bridge over the Jukskei river in Alexandra township, a solitary face peers through a crated box of vegetables, silently moving his lips through a half smile. As I get closer, the smile becomes unreadable, then it vanishes. The expression on Mxolisi Ramashu’s face is melancholy. Walk on and it looks like fear veiled in desperation; eyes that have cultivated an opaqueness, allowing them to navigate conditions of eternal fear and desperation. ..