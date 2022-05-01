The spawn of SA's economic trajectory are these growing ghettos
For the elites who rule SA, poverty is a 'Darwinian shakeout' of an underperforming growth economy, with no consolation prizes for the weak. For the elite, this is normal. For the author, it is a façade.
01 May 2022 - 00:18
On a bridge over the Jukskei river in Alexandra township, a solitary face peers through a crated box of vegetables, silently moving his lips through a half smile. As I get closer, the smile becomes unreadable, then it vanishes. The expression on Mxolisi Ramashu’s face is melancholy. Walk on and it looks like fear veiled in desperation; eyes that have cultivated an opaqueness, allowing them to navigate conditions of eternal fear and desperation. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.