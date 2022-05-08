All of us who can must help our starving compatriots
Despite its middle-income status, SA is plagued by malnutrition – and the state can't help everyone on its own
08 May 2022 - 00:00
It may sound odd to associate SA with malnutrition. In a middle-income country, the most industrialised on the continent and one that boasts an abundance of natural wealth, people should not, on paper, be going to bed hungry. But they are, and not only in the rural hinterlands — malnutrition is a crisis in urban townships as well...
