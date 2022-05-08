Growth by dispossession
Marooned on a legal no man’s land, the surge in informal economies underscores the hidden hand of market forces in underwriting the extra-legal realm of growth, writes Malcolm Ray
08 May 2022 - 00:00
After days of rain, a mid-morning shaft of sunlight breaks into the gloom of the airless fifth-floor room of a rundown building in Commissioner Street, Johannesburg. Some of those in the room are homeless squatters, and most of the others are informal seamsters. The seamsters and squatters share a kinship: the latter get casual work for a pittance, the former are cheap labour...
