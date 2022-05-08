In light of the Zondo report, Ramaphosa must dissolve his government
In democracies, governing parties implicated in such mammoth corruption resign and seek a new mandate from voters
08 May 2022 - 00:02
After the Zondo commission’s damning revelations of corruption in the ANC, the government and businesses associated with them, President Cyril Ramaphosa must dissolve his government and propose an early national election to parliament for the governing party to seek a new mandate to govern...
