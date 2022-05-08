Cartoon

‘Let me see what I can do’: Ramaphosa amid ‘inequality abyss’ and ‘wage rift’

Cyril Ramaphosa, former mining union leader turned billionaire, surely has his work cut out for him as president of an increasingly unequal SA. Booed off stage on Workers' Day (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-05-01-ramaphosa-whisked-away-as-workers-day-rally-turns-chaotic/), it's clear he no longer enjoys the support of many workers in SA, who feel alienated by the glacial pace of change under the ANC...