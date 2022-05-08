Cartoon
‘Let me see what I can do’: Ramaphosa amid ‘inequality abyss’ and ‘wage rift’
08 May 2022 - 00:00
Cyril Ramaphosa, former mining union leader turned billionaire, surely has his work cut out for him as president of an increasingly unequal SA. Booed off stage on Workers' Day (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2022-05-01-ramaphosa-whisked-away-as-workers-day-rally-turns-chaotic/), it's clear he no longer enjoys the support of many workers in SA, who feel alienated by the glacial pace of change under the ANC...
