An unconscionable tragedy of our own making

Civil society organisations have been sounding the alarm for years that child malnutrition in SA is a crisis

It was heartbreaking to read in last weekend’s Sunday Times the number of young children who are dying from hunger across the country. In a food-secure, upper-middle income country such as ours, we should hang our heads that these young lives, full of hope and promise, have been cut short by a completely preventable condition...