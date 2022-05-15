Clinging to the racist past only sabotages the dream of reconciliation

AfriForum's campaign to be allowed to display the old apartheid flag reflects nostalgia for a cruel past and indifference to the feelings of black South Africans

Some years ago, a young white man calmly strolled into the African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston, South Carolina, where some church members were holding a prayer session. They welcomed him, offering him a Bible and a study sheet...