‘This is the worst ANC economic policy discussion document I have read’
Economic analyst Duma Gqubule despairs of the ANC's fumbling attempts to deal with unemployment, inequality and low growth
15 May 2022 - 00:02
Over the past 25 years — since the ANC'S national conference in 1997 in Mangaung — it has always been easy to read the party's economic policy documents. I go straight to the section on macroeconomic policy. It is always the shortest, less than a page, and pretends to say something substantial...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.