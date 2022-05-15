‘This is the worst ANC economic policy discussion document I have read’

Economic analyst Duma Gqubule despairs of the ANC's fumbling attempts to deal with unemployment, inequality and low growth

Over the past 25 years — since the ANC'S national conference in 1997 in Mangaung — it has always been easy to read the party's economic policy documents. I go straight to the section on macroeconomic policy. It is always the shortest, less than a page, and pretends to say something substantial...