A triumph that trumped the wardrobe mishap
My friend’s graduation was all but ruined by a dress that refused to fit — but then she realised her academic achievement was far more important
22 May 2022 - 00:00
As has become an annual tradition, social media were abuzz in April and May with graduation ceremonies at various institutions of higher learning across the country. We were fortunate to have a front-row seat through online live-streaming of the events and of the euphoria. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.