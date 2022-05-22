A unique cultural offering left hanging like a limp, oversized flag
By failing to recognise the importance of the arts & culture portfolio, SA has little to show for its world-famous story other than a doomed plan for a R22m flagpole
22 May 2022 - 00:00
A recent episode of one of my favourite podcasts, hosted by US comedian and actor Nicole Byer, was devoted to a 2015 blockbuster Hollywood superhero film with an extended battle scene — lasting a good 15-20 minutes — set in the inner city of Johannesburg. During Byer’s summary of the film’s plot, she and her co-host paused to debate the pronunciation of “Johannesburg”. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.