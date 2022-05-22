A unique cultural offering left hanging like a limp, oversized flag

By failing to recognise the importance of the arts & culture portfolio, SA has little to show for its world-famous story other than a doomed plan for a R22m flagpole

A recent episode of one of my favourite podcasts, hosted by US comedian and actor Nicole Byer, was devoted to a 2015 blockbuster Hollywood superhero film with an extended battle scene — lasting a good 15-20 minutes — set in the inner city of Johannesburg. During Byer’s summary of the film’s plot, she and her co-host paused to debate the pronunciation of “Johannesburg”. ..