×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON | 'Cancel this thing': Cyril Ramaphosa backs public opinion on expensive R22m 'monumental' flag

22 May 2022 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds

The order by President Cyril Ramaphosa for arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to scrap the expensive R22m “monumental” flag project has been met with applause by the public. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Carl Niehaus Opinion
  2. CARTOON | ‘Let me see what I can do’: Ramaphosa amid ‘inequality abyss’ and ... Opinion
  3. MARK GEVISSER | Did Thabo Mbeki lay the table for state capture? Insight
  4. EDITORIAL | It's time to blow the whistle on Jordaan and Safa's foul play Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA’s foreign policy in a nutshell: it’s about who stood ... Insight

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...