Flag folly underlines the need for a better bureaucracy

What this saga demonstrates is the dearth of both wisdom and common sense in the belly of the public service

The Nathi Mthethwa flagpole saga is the perfect example of what is wrong with our politics. For one thing, it has taken a screeching public uproar for him to ditch the idea — never mind that he says he has decided to “review” the project, as politicians typically use odd words for such situations to save face...