×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

How changes in school infrastructure grant will put safety of pupils on the line

The premature phasing out of funding programme risks leaving schools without appropriate buildings or sanitation facilities

22 May 2022 - 00:00 By TARRYN COOPER-BELL AND TATIANA KAZIM

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died when trying to use the dilapidated pit latrine at his school in Chebeng village, Limpopo. He fell in and drowned in human waste. In March 2018, Lumka Mketwa, also five, suffered the same fate. Lister Magongwa, 7, died in 2013 after the walls of a toilet collapsed on him, as did Siyamthanda Mtunu, 6, in 2017. No schoolchild should have to face these horrors. But changes to school infrastructure grants, announced by the basic education portfolio committee on May 10, risk leaving schools without appropriate buildings or sanitation facilities...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Carl Niehaus Opinion
  2. CARTOON | ‘Let me see what I can do’: Ramaphosa amid ‘inequality abyss’ and ... Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA’s foreign policy in a nutshell: it’s about who stood ... Insight
  4. MARK GEVISSER | Did Thabo Mbeki lay the table for state capture? Insight
  5. EDITORIAL | It's time to blow the whistle on Jordaan and Safa's foul play Opinion

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...