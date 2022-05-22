Vision and leadership needed as the AU turns 20

On Friday May 27, the Thabo Mbeki School of Public and International Affairs (TM-School), a joint initiative of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF) and Unisa, will host the 12th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture. The lecture, which has become an important initiative during the month of May, will be held under the theme “The African Union @ 20”...