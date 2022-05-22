We deserve a university free from hatred, says Stellenbosch University chancellor

In his inaugural address after being installed as chancellor of Stellenbosch University on Wednesday , former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron spoke out against a recent incident in one of the residences. Here is an edited version of his speech.

I never thought I would fill this position, and yet I accepted the nomination. Why? Mostly for selfish reasons, I have to confess. The past two and a half years have brought me exceptional joy. [Cameron assumed office in January 2020, but his formal installation was delayed due to the pandemic.]..