A do or die battle over election rules is being waged

While we ordinary types go about our daily lives, moaning about prices, the government, the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, or whether we ever get to see Pieter-Steph du Toit in a Springbok jersey again, there's a titanic subterranean battle going on that affects us all and that, unless you're (cough) unusual, most of us know nothing about. It's my duty to report it...