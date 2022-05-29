Africa must join efforts to bring peace in Ukraine
We can't simply declare that we are bystanders and aloof from the war; we are collateral victims, and need to act in unity
29 May 2022 - 00:00
In his Africa Day message this week, the head of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, lamented that the continent had become “the collateral victim of a distant conflict… between Russia and Ukraine”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.