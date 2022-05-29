Scrap general fuel levy and help the poor this winter
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Our nation is heading into its toughest winter ever, wholly unprepared for what lies ahead. Millions of South Africans are already destitute and hungry, their lives crushed by 46% unemployment, irrational lockdowns and a collapsing state unable to deliver on even its most basic mandate...
