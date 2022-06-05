Baptism of fire for new head of Ramaphosa’s image control
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya had barely got his feet under the desk when Arthur Fraser dropped his $4m bombshell
05 June 2022 - 00:00
Spare a thought for Vincent Magwenya, the new presidential spokesperson. He had hardly had his first decent cup of tea at his new office in the Union Buildings when he found himself in the eye of what threatens to be a huge political storm for his boss...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.