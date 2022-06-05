Keep calm and carry on as the ANC goes into meltdown
The ANC’s inevitable and imminent loss of power will happen more smoothly than we might fear
05 June 2022 - 00:00
It can sometimes feel SA is about to explode. If not literally, as it did last winter in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, then figuratively, like now. So many dreadful things are happening. Murder is on the rise, crime stats are off the charts. President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot explain what $4m (about R60m) in cash was doing at a game farm he owns in Limpopo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.