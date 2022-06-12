A new generation wants a new kind of employment

Much needs to be done to provide work for SA’s youth, from improving the education system and subsidising data to reinventing the kind of jobs available

Being young in SA is an extreme sport. Because of the structural nature of unemployment, young people often find themselves running in circles to find a job, with very little support. The work — and it is work — of getting hired requires time and resources, both financial and social, that most youth don’t have...