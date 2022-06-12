It's no joke: we need to imagine SA without the ANC

The demise of the ANC as the dominant party can either lead to disaster, as some predict, or a great opportunity, writes S'thembiso Msomi

A couple of years ago, at a function attended mostly by black professionals and other direct beneficiaries of the postapartheid order, somebody told a joke about Eskom, Transnet and the ANC’s erstwhile military wing uMkhonto weSizwe. It did not go down well with the audience...