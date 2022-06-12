Magical thinking about the BIG question does more harm than good
Introducing a basic income grant now could plunge SA into economic crisis, writes Ann Bernstein
12 June 2022 - 00:00
A spectre haunts SA’s public finances: a large new spending commitment in the form of a basic income grant (BIG)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.