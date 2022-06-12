×

Opinion

The opposition thirsts for blood, but ignores the real work done by the government

Parliament was reduced to a theatre of mob-justice and a kangaroo court, says the writer

12 June 2022 - 00:01 By Buti Manamela

“I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” These words from Mark Antony’s eulogy at the funeral of Roman emperor Julius Caesar aptly capture the theatrical displays of outrage by opposition parties in parliament this past week during the debate on the presidency's budget vote...

