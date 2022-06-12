‘The Phala Phala Heist’, starring the president and the domestic worker, directed by Guy Ritchie

This past week felt like we were living in a low-budget Guy Ritchie-type movie about hollow furniture, a domestic worker, a couple of crawling idiots and a spy. When the news of the “Phala Phala heist” broke, I couldn’t fathom how a man could stand before us and deliver the state of the nation address a few days after losing that much money, speak with a twang, and not start crying...