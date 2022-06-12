Time is ripe for electoral change in SA
A new system [that] allows people to directly choose the people they deem worthy to go to parliament and serve the nation is needed
12 June 2022 - 00:00
At the core of our country’s myriad challenges is the lack of accountability for those in government. That much is obvious. We have settled for outsourcing accountability to the ballot box once every five years instead of breathing life into the many accountability mechanisms enshrined in our constitution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.