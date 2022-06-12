×

Opinion

Time is ripe for electoral change in SA

A new system [that] allows people to directly choose the people they deem worthy to go to parliament and serve the nation is needed

12 June 2022 - 00:00 By Mmusi Maimane

At the core of our country’s myriad challenges is the lack of accountability for those in government. That much is obvious. We have settled for outsourcing accountability to the ballot box once every five years instead of breathing life into the many accountability mechanisms enshrined in our constitution...

