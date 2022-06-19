×

Opinion

In thrall to belligerence, SA just doesn’t get what democracy is about

Hooliganism is the order of the day, from the N3 to parliament, and no-one takes a stand against it

19 June 2022 - 00:03

Like the proverbial frog in tepid but gradually boiling water, we seem to take every crisis or calamity in our stride. On any given day, people protesting — against one thing or the other — will trash and block streets, burn buildings and inconvenience innocent civilians without suffering any consequences. We simply shrug our shoulders and move on. Anarchy has been normalised...

