Let the local economy inhale the dagga elixir

As the government moves to open up a cannabis economy, it should not focus on exports to the detriment of small, local players

Over the years, SA has viewed an increase in exports as essential for economic growth and job creation. The National Development Plan states that 6% annual growth in exports is needed to generate a 5.4% increase in real GDP and create 11-million new jobs by 2030...