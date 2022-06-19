×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Let the local economy inhale the dagga elixir

As the government moves to open up a cannabis economy, it should not focus on exports to the detriment of small, local players

19 June 2022 - 00:00 By Siseko Maposa

Over the years, SA has viewed an increase in exports as essential for economic growth and job creation. The National Development Plan states that 6% annual growth in exports is needed to generate a 5.4% increase in real GDP and create 11-million new jobs by 2030...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. KWANELE NDLOVU | ‘The Phala Phala Heist’, starring the president and the ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has democracy almost become a valley of death for SA’s ... Opinion
  3. SIPHO SITHOLE | Ramaphosa used colonial laws to recognise Zulu king Opinion & Analysis
  4. Kiara Nirghin, Cecilia Rangwanasha: SA’s young voices go global Insight
  5. Mampara of the week: Dr Nozuko Mkabayi Opinion

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...