Poverty is unaffordable: there’s a BIG way out
Poverty and economic exclusion, not tax, are the biggest barriers to economic growth in SA and a basic income grant offers a solution
19 June 2022 - 00:00
The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) — a lobby group funded by big business — has come out against a basic income grant (BIG), a proposal that would alleviate hunger and poverty, and stimulate the economy from the ground up...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.