We must not fall for the RET faction's dirty tricks against Ramaphosa

The plan is as dangerous as it is ambitious, given what we know about the president’s most proximate successors

There is little in politics more unseemly than a party in the throes of internal contestation for power. In SA, this is intensified by proportional representation, in in which our leaders are selected not by voters but by delegates at party conferences months before the general election. ..