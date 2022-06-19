×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

We must not fall for the RET faction's dirty tricks against Ramaphosa

The plan is as dangerous as it is ambitious, given what we know about the president’s most proximate successors

19 June 2022 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

There is little in politics more unseemly than a party in the throes of internal contestation for power. In SA, this is intensified by proportional representation, in in which our leaders are selected not by voters but by delegates at party conferences months before the general election. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. KWANELE NDLOVU | ‘The Phala Phala Heist’, starring the president and the ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Why has democracy almost become a valley of death for SA’s ... Opinion
  3. SIPHO SITHOLE | Ramaphosa used colonial laws to recognise Zulu king Opinion & Analysis
  4. Kiara Nirghin, Cecilia Rangwanasha: SA’s young voices go global Insight
  5. Mampara of the week: Dr Nozuko Mkabayi Opinion

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...