ActionSA’s dishonest attacks on the DA undermine fight against ANC

Political science has produced a range of research on the phenomenon of “spoilers,” a type of political actor that often bedevils political and social progress in society. Drawn initially from the realm of conflict studies to describe how a party to a violent conflict that is too weak to win that conflict nonetheless causes enormous suffering by delaying the onset of peace to extract a better post-conflict deal for itself, the concept has proven equally useful to describe the behaviour of spoilers in the context of democratic politics...