In the ANC’s factional battles, Ramaphosa is not a victim

South Africans must ask hard questions, press for answers and be unrelenting in pursuit of the truth about the Phala Phala scandal

Lindiwe Mazibuko’s column “We must not fall for the RET [radical economic transformation] faction’s dirty tricks against Ramaphosa” (June 19 2022) refers. Once more, the motive for the allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to take centre stage. The jury will always be out on motive where political scandal and contestation is involved. Our duty, as citizens outside those contestations, is to seek the truth...